B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,348 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 215,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,345,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.

PTBD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 741,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

