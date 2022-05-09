B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

