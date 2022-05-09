B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. 19,891,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,052,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

