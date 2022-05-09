B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $5.21 on Monday, reaching $232.13. 1,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.99 and its 200-day moving average is $251.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

