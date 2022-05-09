B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

VAW traded down $3.81 on Monday, reaching $181.33. 4,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,128. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average is $189.33. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

