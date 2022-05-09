B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 538 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,437. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

