B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 541 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

GOOGL stock traded down $15.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. 1,985,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,606.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,750.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

