B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $10.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $402.46. The stock had a trading volume of 235,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $406.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

