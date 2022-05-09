Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AZYO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.52.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.18). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 188.15% and a negative net margin of 52.40%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Aziyo Biologics worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.