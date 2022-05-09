Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.50) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AV. Barclays downgraded Aviva to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 468 ($5.85) to GBX 480 ($6.00) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.75) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.62) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.39).

LON:AV opened at GBX 414.90 ($5.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 419. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 461 ($5.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,097.04). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.47), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($89,640.90).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

