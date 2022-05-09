Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 4300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.49. The company has a market cap of C$647.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.9899999 EPS for the current year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

