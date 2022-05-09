ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%.
About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.