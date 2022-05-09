ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

