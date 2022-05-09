Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

