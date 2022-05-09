Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) is Telemark Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels comprises about 6.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 5.56% of Aspen Aerogels worth $91,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 18.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $3,473,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. 24,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,237. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

