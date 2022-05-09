Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, reaching $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

