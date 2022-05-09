Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.53

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 4369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $663.77 million, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

