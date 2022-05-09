Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 335,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,457. Artivion has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04.

Get Artivion alerts:

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Artivion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.