Arrival (ARVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. Arrival has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrival by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,784,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter worth $3,710,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 383.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 109,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Arrival

Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

