Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is WINTON GROUP Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,968 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after buying an additional 2,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,665,000 after buying an additional 1,756,612 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET remained flat at $$110.98 during midday trading on Friday. 1,674,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $1,158,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,527 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

