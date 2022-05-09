Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey Acquires 1,000 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Argan alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of Argan stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,970.00.

NYSE AGX traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 129,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $533.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGX. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Argan by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Argan by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Argan by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Argan by 100.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.