Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Aramark worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

