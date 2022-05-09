APYSwap (APYS) Price Hits $0.0415 on Major Exchanges

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $755,294.92 and approximately $150,643.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00592552 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00035796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,152.96 or 1.93082879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

