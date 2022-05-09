AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.04

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.04 and last traded at $100.24, with a volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,401.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $19,116,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 147,974 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in AppFolio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in AppFolio by 896.2% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP boosted its stake in AppFolio by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

