Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,431. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,842 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

