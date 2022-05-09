Analyzing Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) and BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) and Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

This table compares BIMI International Medical and Trxade Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.34 -$34.99 million N/A N/A Trxade Group $3.83 million 15.37 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Trxade Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIMI International Medical.

Volatility and Risk

BIMI International Medical has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trxade Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIMI International Medical and Trxade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIMI International Medical -129.19% -138.12% -65.47% Trxade Group 0.33% 1.26% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Trxade Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BIMI International Medical and Trxade Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Trxade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Trxade Group beats BIMI International Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. The company also provides IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Trxade Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists. The company distributes its services through its online platform to independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers in 18 states of the United States. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.