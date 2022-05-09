Analysts Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Price Target at $89.88

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

SYY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,500. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

