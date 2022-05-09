Analysts Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Price Target at $89.88

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

SYY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,500. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.