Analysts Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Target Price at $34.20

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 186,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.