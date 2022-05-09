Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Target Price at $13.50

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.82. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 181,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

