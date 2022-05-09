Analysts Set John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT at $307.50

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.50.

WDGJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

WDGJF stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

