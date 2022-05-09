Analysts Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Price Target at $63.60

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. 12,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

