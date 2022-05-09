Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

WAB stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. 9,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

