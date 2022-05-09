Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

SUNL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 499,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

