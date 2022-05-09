Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) will announce $3.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Solid Biosciences posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $9.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLDB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,530. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.