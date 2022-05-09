Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will announce $3.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Solid Biosciences posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $9.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLDB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,530. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

