Analysts Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will report $5.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.28 billion and the highest is $5.43 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $21.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,401. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

