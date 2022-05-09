Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.24. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,197. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.