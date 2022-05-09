Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,505. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $583.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 487,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.