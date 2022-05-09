Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

SWK stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $118.90 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

