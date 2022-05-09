Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will post $7.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.93 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $31.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $16.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.20. 161,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

