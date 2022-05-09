Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.91

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 29500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,172 shares of company stock worth $331,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,759,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,621 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

