AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Mizuho

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

