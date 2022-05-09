AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,698. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

