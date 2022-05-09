Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 1,683,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.58, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

