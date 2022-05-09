American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,767,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $244.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.39 and a 200-day moving average of $257.10. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

