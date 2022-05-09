American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92. The firm has a market cap of C$12.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05.
About American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY)
