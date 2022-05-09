Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

