Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Target by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $225.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

