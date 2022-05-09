Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 550,528 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after acquiring an additional 439,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,130,000 after acquiring an additional 343,723 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

NYSE:DLR opened at $141.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

