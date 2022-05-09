Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,442 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

