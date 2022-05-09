Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

NYSE AMT opened at $244.07 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

