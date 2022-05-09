Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE AMT opened at $244.07 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
