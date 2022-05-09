Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 726 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

